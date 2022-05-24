Skip to main content
Bad Proxy Teams Up With Social Kid To Release Hard-Hitting Industrial Anthem "Break Away"

Bad Proxy Teams Up With Social Kid To Release Hard-Hitting Industrial Anthem "Break Away"

With bass-heavy beats and stabbing synths throughout, "Break Away" delivers a heavy escape to a digital world.

With bass-heavy beats and stabbing synths throughout, "Break Away" delivers a heavy escape to a digital world.

Hot on the heels of his latest release, "Data Harvest," the industrial, mid-tempo producer, Bad Proxy, has been firing on all cylinders, releasing new music in 2022. Last week, he released his latest offering, "Break Away," with Social Kid. 

Delivering a dark industrial bass tone, "Break Away" is filled with hypnotic arpeggiators, warping glitches, and chaotic melodies that push the track forward. With bass-heavy beats and stabbing synths throughout, "Break Away" delivers a heavy escape to a digital world. In collaboration with Social Kid, "Break Away" serves as Bad Proxy's third signed original of the year, and is out now via Synesthesia Records.

