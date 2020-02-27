Badman and MixedMind Team Up on "Dozer 6ixx"

Iowa-based dubstep duo Badman (real names Adam Ellis and Dallas Nicholson) are fresh off of their deep and experimental EP, Meditative State. Now, they have teamed up with fellow Iowans MixedMind for a brand-new single that's sure to satisfy those cravings for experimental low-end goodness.

"Dozer 6ixx" utilizes a cheeky sample about experimentation with LSD, but the track is a trip in and of itself. The samples play off the crisp drums and metallic wobbling noises, vibrantly illustrating hallucinogenic effects without the need for any extracurricular substances. Those samples continue throughout the track, taking listeners on a journey through not only the low end of the frequency spectrum, but perhaps the inner workings of of their own perception.

This team-up between Badman and MixedMind is billed under the BadMind alias, and is the first official collaboration between the two duos. There isn't any word yet on whether the collaborative project will continue releasing music. "Dozer 6ixx" is a fresh and unique take on the experimental bass genre, though, and more BadMind music would certainly be welcomed by fans of the genre.

"Dozer 6ixx" is out now via Rekondite, and can be found at this link.

