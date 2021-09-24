BADVOID and ZABO's New Single "Asylum" is Midtempo Madness [Premiere]

The new single expertly tightropes the wire between sinister and spellbinding.

BADVOID and ZABO have joined forces for a blistering midtempo anthem called "Asylum."

The track begins with eerie arpeggios, which slither into focus in haunting fashion right off the bat. The beguiling nature of the track takes a dark turn at the drop, however, when BADVOID and ZABO uncork a menacing midtempo beat. The drop is downright ruthless, marrying the metallic wobbles of Deathpact with the ferocious bass of REZZ.

The duo flex their versatility on the second drop, switching things up with a new bass pattern and beautiful syncopation of the drum fills. It's a refreshing take that proves both artists' dedication to their craft. All said and done, BADVOID and ZABO have dropped a memorable single that tightropes the wire between sinister and spellbinding.

Previously known as Notorious CHRIS, the 20-year-old young gun BADVOID has been on a roll, garnering support from Yellow Claw's Barong Family and Borgore's BUYGORE, among other venerated bass music labels. His three-track ENTER THE VOID EP on the latter imprint was especially impressive, showcasing his prowess in electro sound design. The same goes for his screeching flip of Nero's "Satisfy," a must-listen for fans of the darker alleys of dance music.

The chemistry with ZABO is crystal clear here, considering his own expertise in the world of dance music. After years of producing electro house, the Canadian producer decided to reimagine his sound to focus on midtempo music—and with flying colors. It couldn't have come at a better time.

Check out "Asylum" below at your own peril.

