Listen: "UR Heart" Breaks Bag Raiders' Three-Year Hiatus, Marks Launch of New Record Label

It's been three years since the release of Bag Raiders' sophomore album, Horizons, and almost 14 since their would-be viral breakout hit, "Shooting Stars."

Today, the Aussie duo make their return with "UR Heart," a rapturous exploration of melodic tech house. Celestial arpeggios and filtered vocal samples fill out the track's hypnotic soundscapes, all underscored by luscious basslines and an undulating percussion break.

"It just aims to get the legs moving and the blood pumping," Bag Raiders said.

And there's more on the way. "UR Heart" is only the first in a "long line" of releases in the pipeline, Bag Raiders has promised, all folded into the next club-oriented era of their creative journey.

"It’s really helped us to fall in love with music again," the duo added. "We started in clubs and this new chapter is all about DJ sets, sweaty clubs and festivals."

It's all coming via Bag Raiders' newly minted Broken Head Records, for which "UR Heart" marks the debut. With the banner, the duo said, "It’s about freedom. More freedom, less rules and more fun." We'll toast to that!

FOLLOW BAG RAIDERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/bagraiders

Twitter: twitter.com/bag-raiders

Instagram: instagram.com/bag_raiders

Spotify: spoti.fi/2QqlRoL