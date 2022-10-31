Skip to main content
Bag Raiders Invite You to Free Your Mind On the Dancefloor With New Single, "Letting Go"

Bag Raiders Invite You to Free Your Mind On the Dancefloor With New Single, "Letting Go"

"This tune is about body feel, freeing the mind and submitting."

Lover Lover

"This tune is about body feel, freeing the mind and submitting."

We've all felt like we weren't where we wanted to be, or had landed somewhere we had no desire to stay.

But with their latest single, "Letting Go," Bag Raiders sweep the worries away with a stunning fusion of melodic house, garage and trance, inviting you to leave that mindset behind and find peace in the movement of the dancefloor. 

"Letting Go" layers gooey, passion-packed bass against an atmospheric backdrop of energetic breaks. Its titular lyric undulates atop this cathartic chaos, peaking to a heady euphoria with pulsating pads. Close your eyes and let this one take you away: 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matroda 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Matroda Brings the Funk With Infectious Single, “Temperature”

The Croatian house music star continues to cement himself as a trailblazer.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Is Collaborating With Marvel for a New Video Game

The Dutch EDM superstar also said he wants to produce music for films.

By Jason Heffler
core tomorrowland
EVENTS

Party In the Jungle: Tomorrowland and Zamna Festival Join Forces for CORE Tulum

The People of Tomorrow can look forward to an entirely new festival experience in the heart of Mexico's Quintana Roo jungle.

By Jason Heffler

"This tune is about body feel, freeing the mind and submitting. It's about liberation... because sometimes we're holding onto expectations or insecurities or other baggage that brings us down," Bag Raiders said in a press release. "We can all use a bit of letting go."

Watch the Aussie duo perform the track live below and stream it here.

Follow Bag Raiders:

Facebook: facebook.com/bagraiders
Twitter: twitter.com/bag-raiders
Instagram: instagram.com/bag_raiders
Spotify: spoti.fi/2QqlRoL

Related

Bag Raiders
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: "UR Heart" Breaks Bag Raiders' Three-Year Hiatus, Marks Launch of New Record Label

"Less chin-stroking and more foot stomping, mind melding, heart pumping and head breaking."

HALIENE
MUSIC RELEASES

HALIENE Finds Peace In Letting Go On Debut Album, "HEAVENLY"

"I have a great love for poetry, and every word on this album has a purpose and meaning."

shooting-stars-meme-1488215847-list-handheld-0
GEAR + TECH

Bag Raiders Sold Their Viral "Shooting Stars" Meme as a Hilarious NFT

Bag Raiders turned their sleeper hit "Shooting Stars" into a hilariously absurd digital collectible.

Rich DietZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Want to "Free Ur Mind" On Latest Bass House Anthem

Hypnotic vocals and spine-tingling percussion pair up for this party-patented banger.

Anna Lunoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Invites You to "Remember How Alive & Rowdy You Can Be" With New EP

"I’m 15 years in the game this year and respectfully, this is my best effort so far."

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis, ILLENIUM and EVAN GIIA Team Up for Stunning Single, "Don't Let Me Let Go": Listen

The aching single will appear on Francis' long-awaited "This Mixtape Is Fire TOO."

Mindchatter
MUSIC RELEASES

On New "DREAM SOUP" Album, Mindchatter Muses on the Inevitability of "Cosmic Slush"

"The best moments in life are the ones when we are free of ourselves."

Anna Lunoe and Genesis Owusu
MUSIC RELEASES

Anna Lunoe Teams Up With Genesis Owusu for Silky Smooth House Track, "Back Seat"

The acid house-inspired track, which is Lunoe's first original of the year, comes paired with a moody music video shot on iPhones over quarantine.