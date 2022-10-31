Bag Raiders Invite You to Free Your Mind On the Dancefloor With New Single, "Letting Go"

We've all felt like we weren't where we wanted to be, or had landed somewhere we had no desire to stay.

But with their latest single, "Letting Go," Bag Raiders sweep the worries away with a stunning fusion of melodic house, garage and trance, inviting you to leave that mindset behind and find peace in the movement of the dancefloor.

"Letting Go" layers gooey, passion-packed bass against an atmospheric backdrop of energetic breaks. Its titular lyric undulates atop this cathartic chaos, peaking to a heady euphoria with pulsating pads. Close your eyes and let this one take you away:

"This tune is about body feel, freeing the mind and submitting. It's about liberation... because sometimes we're holding onto expectations or insecurities or other baggage that brings us down," Bag Raiders said in a press release. "We can all use a bit of letting go."

Watch the Aussie duo perform the track live below and stream it here.

