BAINBRIDGE Drops Bass Heater "Skull Busta" Ahead of DSV Audio's Mental Health Fundraiser Album

While we still have to wait for the release of DSV Audio's new charity compilation album Rebirth, the label has treated us to a premiere of one of its hardest-hitting tunes. Available for your head-banging pleasure is the latest from BAINBRIDGE, "Skull Busta."

Fans of the rising bass producer know well what chaos he can deliver. Distorted vocal samples give way to ominous, repeating synths before raising hell with a mosh-pit-inducing bass drop. With only brief moments for listeners to catch their breath, BAINBRIDGE continues to pummel your speakers on his latest high-energy track.

DSV Audio has announced that 50% of proceeds from Rebirth will be donated to the mental health organization SANE. In addition to the album proceeds, they have started a fundraising page encouraging fans to donate to the fight against mental illness.

DSV Audio's mental health fundraiser album Rebirth is slated to release on Monday, August 24th. In addition to BAINBRIDGE, fans can expect to hear new music from DirtySnatcha, SpaceYeti, Detrace, and more. You can pre-save the upcoming compilation here.

