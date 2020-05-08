Bassnectar Gives Listeners a Glimpse at Forthcoming Album with Two New Singles

Bassnectar returns with two tracks, "Nice & Easy" featuring Rodney P and "Empathy (Bass Remedy Remix)," both from his forthcoming album ALL COLORS.

"Nice & Easy" doesn't quite live up to its name, as it's more of a wild ride from front to back. Rodney P expertly lays down his chops over the thumping bassline and aggressive synths Bassnectar has provided. The energy ramps up further in the second half, as the tune escalates into a full swing drum & bass heater.

"Empathy," as most fans may know, is a reprise of the second track from his 2012 album Vava Voom. This remix pays homage to the original, as it retains the same vocals while expanding upon the melody and refreshing the bass elements and synths. Overall, this release will certainly be welcomed by fans, as they've been hearing it in Bassnectar's sets for quite some time, according to a press release issued today.

The good news doesn't stop at good music, however, as Bassnectar has also pledged to donate all proceeds tied to the Bass Remedy remix of "Empathy" to children's health charities.

