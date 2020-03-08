Bassnectar Drops Unreleased Drum and Bass Track at Okeechobee

Fans at Bassnectar's headlining Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival set were shocked to hear him unveil a brand-new drum and bass track. Luckily for those who weren't able to see it in person, a fan captured footage of much of the song's debut and shared it with the world.

In the caption of the video, the uploader states that Bassnectar (real name Lorin Ashton) got on the mic and introduced the track to the world. "This one is raw and unfinished, that was a little test drive," Ashton apparently said.

In the video, you can hear a pounding drum and bass groove alongside vocals from an MC whose identity has yet to be revealed. Halfway through, the song kicks things up a notch and turns into a high-speed romp perfect for Ashton's grand-scale performances.

The festival is hosted at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida. The show kicked off on March 5th and concludes on the 8th. In addition to the bass music superstar, this year's outing included performances from GRiZ, Kaskade, Big Gigantic, and many more.

At the time of writing, Bassnectar has not yet announced the title or release date for his work-in-progress drum and bass track.

H/T: Your EDM

