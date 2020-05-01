Bassnectar Drops New Mixtape Ahead of Virtual Listening Party Tonight

After teasing his newly launched THE LOCKDOWN MIXTAPES series all week, Bassnectar has finally released its first edition, titled "Inside For The People."

Although Nectar fans were recently hit with the heartbreaking news about the cancellation of his remaining 2020 special events, they can find solace in the THE LOCKDOWN MIXTAPES. The first iteration features a myriad of exclusive edits, never-before-heard flips, and "mashed-up bootleg versions" of some of his favorite tracks. Additionally, the mixtape features two singles from his forthcoming full-length All Colors LP. You can listen in full below.

"Inside For The People" is an all-encompassing blur of genre-bending madness. Right off the bat, Bessnactar stuns with unreleased edits of Fred V & Grafix's "Long Distance" and Fracture & Chimpo's "From Early." He goes on to deliver his signature blend of dubstep and bass music with exclusive flips of tracks from UFO!, Chee, Skee-Lo, and Wretch 32, among many others.

Bassnectar fans can also join him for a virtual listening party tonight at 9PM PST (12AM EST) via his YouTube channel here.

