It's always a good day when we get new Bassnectar, especially when the dubstep don teases multiple new songs from his forthcoming All Colors LP. That's exactly what he did in his newly released "SOUND IN MOTION" mixtape, the second edition of his LOCKDOWN MIXTAPES series.

He took to Twitter this morning to joyously announce the "shimmering collage of sound" and divulge that the mix includes "tons of new flips, edits, remixes & exclusive versions."

For what the 30-minute "SOUND IN MOTION" mix lacks in length, it more than makes up for in energy. Kicking things off with the aptly-titled All Colors cut "Rise & Shine," Bassnectar goes on to take us on a relentless journey of unparalleled mixing techniques and kaleidoscopic bass.

In addition to three new All Colors tracks, "SOUND IN MOTION" also features music from fellow bass heavyweights Bad Royale, Apashe, and Delta Heavy and Kuuro. Bassnectar's penchant for hip-hop is also prevalent here, as he opts to mix in Cypress Hill's classic 1995 single "Throw Your Hands In the Air" as well as his own rip-roaring flip of Kendrick Lamar's iconic "Backseat Freestyle."

Check out the full tracklist below, and if you're somehow still craving more Nectar after this flamethrower of a mixtape, see how much you really know about the bass music maven by taking our special quiz.

"SOUND IN MOTION" Tracklist:

Bassnectar - Rise & Shine

Nick Catchdubs - Chaotic Neutral Type Beat [bassnectar flip]

A-Trak & Baauer - Dumbo Drop (Gammer Remix)

DJ SS - Black (VIP Remix) [bassnectar flip]

J:Kenzo - Invaderz [bassnectar flip]

EMF - You're Unbelievable

Darkzy ft. Mez - Gun Fingers VIP [bassnectar flip]

Marz Léon - Fire (Bassnectar Remix)

Apashe & Instasamka - Uebok (Gotta Run) (Bassnectar Remix)

Kumarion - Want It [bassnectar flip]

Emalkay - For The People [clip]

ID - ID

Delta Heavy & Kuuro - Replicant (Hydraulix Remix)

Kendrick Lamar - Backseat Freestyle [bassnectar flip]

Slick Shoota & DJ Earl - Sick Shyt (Bassnectar Remix)

Bad Royale ft. Bunji Garlin - Bun It Up

Bassnectar - Rewind The Track [instrumental]

Cypress Hill - Throw Your Hands In the Air

Prefuse 73 - Choking You [b

