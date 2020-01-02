Bassnectar Debuts YOOKiE Collab at NYE 360

Rounding out yet another massive year, Bassnectar brought back his NYE 360 event to send off 2019 and move into a new decade. 2019's 360 event was held in Louisville, Kentucky, and fans got to witness Bassnectar (real name Lorin Ashton) along with Mala, Dorfex Bos, and Sicaria Sound at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

During Ashton's extended set, a fan in the audience captured the moment when he debuted a new collaboration. Bassnectar teamed up with New York bass brothers YOOKiE (real names Anthony and Chris Alfaro) for a new track, unreleased as of yet.

The two-minute video showcases the new collaboration well enough for phone quality. A high-energy buildup repeats the phrase "open your mind" before a massive drop hits. When it does, the crowd absolutely erupts, cheering and enjoying the powerful sound of the track.

It seems that the official release of this new collaboration with YOOKiE will be highly anticipated by bass heads. Neither Ashton nor the Alfaro brothers have announced a title or release date, but seem excited to share their new creation with the world.

H/T: thissongissick

