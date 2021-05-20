Bear Grillz Launches New Record Label With Heavy-Hitting "Full Stack 001" Mix [Exclusive]

Famed bass music producer Bear Grillz has launched his very own record label.

Room Service Records will drop its first official release on June 1st and Grillz has put together a brand new, exclusive mix that includes all 20 tracks from the massive compilation.

The hourlong mix features every selection from the forthcoming Full Stack 001 compilation, which includes music from Bear Grillz himself. As is to be expected, it serves up a stacked buffet of dubstep with a wide array of genres blended in, as elements of hip-hop, future bass, hard rock, riddim, and hybrid trap provide an amalgam of sound to highlight the Room Service roster's diversity in sound.

c/o Room Service Records

"I have actually been thinking about starting a label for a few years now. Once the pandemic hit, it was the best time to start putting ideas on paper to see if I could come up with a brand," Bear Grillz tells EDM.com. "For me, the brand is always the hardest part but once I sorted that out it was all downhill—the project just started gaining steam."

"The team we have working on the label is really experienced too. We have so much fresh talent on our release schedule, that’s already pretty booked through the next 6 months," he continued. "I just want to give these artists an outlet and have it be backed by someone with over a decade's worth of experiences in the industry. Through Room Service Records, I can help shape these up-and-coming artists to be their best as they navigate through their careers, just like I did once upon a time, during my early years in the industry."

Tracks like Sharps' "Another Round," Axilon's "Are You Ready," and Shank Aaron's "Overpowered" supply the heavy-hitting bass and mosh-worthy elements that Room Service will undoubtedly become known for, while Stryer and Mary Sweet's "Never Tell," Chasing Stars' "Tranquiliti," and Boss Mode's "Ruin" showcase a more melodic side of the label.

TYPHON brings a tempo shift with "OL' SKOOL," and Wayve's status as a standout on the compilation is solidified by the producer's spooky hybrid trap offering, "Wisteria."

As for Bear Grillz' compilation opener, "Thoughts Of You" with Peytn, the hype builds with the vocalist's enticing verses and an epic, futuristic melody before the chaos is unleashed at the drop in classic Grillz fashion.

The Full Stack 001 mix is a tasty exhibition of Room Service Records' forthcoming debut release, giving fans a mouthwatering preview of what's to come, and confirming that Bear Grillz's fledgling artist-focused label is destined to become a bird of prey.

Check out the Full Stack 001 tracklist below.

Bear Grillz - Thoughts of You Save Yourself - DROWNING SHARPS - Another Round Stryer & Mary Sweet - Never Tell Beastboi - DUCK FEED Sweet Teeth - wtf WAYVE - WISTERIA 2FAC3D - Busy Signal Peytn - One Tap YKES - Mega Roar Shank Aaron - Overpowered Axilon - Are You Ready Boss Mode - Ruin TYPHON - OL’SKOOL Micari - Extinction VLCN - Love Me Better Tranquiliti - Chasing Stars BrunchBeatz - Blintz p0gman & chassi - Losin’ Myself Outage - Runnin’ Spexx - Break

