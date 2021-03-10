Rare Unearthed Electronic Songs by Legendary Beatles Producer to Be Reissued

Before he arranged music for The Beatles, legendary record producer George Martin experimented in electronic music. Now, two of his unearthed songs, which he has said greatly influenced his pioneering work with the Fab Four, are receiving a reissue.

Back in April 1962, just two weeks before Martin met the Beatles, the late musician and audio engineer collaborated with the BBC Radiophonic Workshop's Maddalena Fagandini to produce two electronic tracks, "Time Beat" and "Waltz in Orbit." Both songs were released under the duo's nom de plume, Ray Cathode.

Those two songs have now been remastered and will be reissued on a rare collectible 12" vinyl in a limited run of 100 copies. The release will also feature remixes of both tracks by Sparkle Division, the moniker of avant-garde composer William Basinski, and Drum & Lace, the alias of Italian trip-hop artist Sofia Hultquist.

Check out "Time Beat" and "Waltz in Orbit" below. You can read more about the vinyl and pre-order a copy here.