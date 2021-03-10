Rare Unearthed Electronic Songs by Legendary Beatles Producer to Be Reissued

Rare Unearthed Electronic Songs by Legendary Beatles Producer to Be Reissued

George Martin was affectionately known as the "Fifth Beatle" throughout his storied career.
Author:
Publish date:

MBW

Before he arranged music for The Beatles, legendary record producer George Martin experimented in electronic music. Now, two of his unearthed songs, which he has said greatly influenced his pioneering work with the Fab Four, are receiving a reissue.

Back in April 1962, just two weeks before Martin met the Beatles, the late musician and audio engineer collaborated with the BBC Radiophonic Workshop's Maddalena Fagandini to produce two electronic tracks, "Time Beat" and "Waltz in Orbit." Both songs were released under the duo's nom de plume, Ray Cathode.

Those two songs have now been remastered and will be reissued on a rare collectible 12" vinyl in a limited run of 100 copies. The release will also feature remixes of both tracks by Sparkle Division, the moniker of avant-garde composer William Basinski, and Drum & Lace, the alias of Italian trip-hop artist Sofia Hultquist.

Check out "Time Beat" and "Waltz in Orbit" below. You can read more about the vinyl and pre-order a copy here.

Related

img_5405
NEWS

Zeds Dead is Releasing an Album of Unearthed Music Produced in 2008 and 2009

The duo is releasing a mouthwatering treasure trove of "old school dubs and misplaced IDs."

i_o
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer i_o Has Died

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of i_o.

Avicii Cam
NEWS

New Song Co-Written by Avicii to Be Released by Country Artist Cam

"I got to co-write with Avicii before he passed away on this incredible song that I’m obsessed with."

Colourgasm by Mlapa - OUT NOW on DistroKid - EDM.com Feature
MUSIC RELEASES

Australian Electronic Producer Mlapa Releases Captivating New Song "Colourgasm'

Mlapa releases scintillating first single of 2019 In advance of U.S., Australia, and South East Asia tours.

sophiepress
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer SOPHIE Dead at 34

SOPHIE has tragically died following an accidental fall in Athens.

8AK9iDa8
GEAR + TECH

Disclosure Produced a New Song Live on Twitch and Minted It as an NFT

Disclosure's debut NFT release was streamed live on Twitch via a music production session.

Rolling-Stones-1-
MUSIC RELEASES

The Rolling Stones Tease New Music with The Killers and Famed Electronic Producer Jacques Lu Cont

Are The Rolling Stones dipping their toes in electronic music?

INNER CITY MAIN PRESS SHOT
MUSIC RELEASES

Legendary Electronic Music Group Inner City Release First Album in 28 Years

The record, which features an appearance by Idris Elba, arrived by way of Armada Music.