Beats Antique Teams Up With Bósa for Tribal Powerhouse "Ouroboros"

Longstanding friends from the Los Angeles-based duo Bósa and Bay Area world fusion trio Beats Antique have teamed up to deliver a hypnotic expedition in "Ouroboros," now out via the latter's Beats Antique Records banner.

In 2019, Stephan Jacobs of Bósa took a trip to the Bay Area and met up with Sidecar Tommy of Beats Antique, where the two began to compose "Ouroboros." Over the following months, the two musical groups decided to create an official Beats Antique and Bósa collaboration. David Satori of Beats Antique incorporated his dexterous banjo while Sunev of Bósa integrated his celestial vocals.

The ouroboros is one of the world's most ancient symbols, and it represents infinity through eternity and endless return. Derived from mythology, it is allegedly composed of stardust that carries the ability to cast spells. As the spell is cast, a period of rapid transformation may occur. The ancient symbol depicts a dragon or serpent eating its own tail, representing the cycles of life, death, and rebirth, also known as the eternal cycles of renewal.

Beats Antique and Bósa translate the mystical history behind the ouroboros through enticing tribal beats and organic instrumentation. "'Ouroboros’ is our call from the past as we reach into the future at a time of processing many layers of our physical and spiritual realms," shared Bósa in a press statement. "Herein the spirit can take time to reflect as it prepares for a celestial reboot.”

Stream Beats Antique and Bósa's "Ouroboros" below.

