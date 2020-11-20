BeauDamian Is Back With Groovy New Electronic Tune “Butterflies”

A versatile and creative producer, Dutch talent BeauDamian has been gathering a lot of attention over the past few years, releasing a slew of stunning originals. Channeling his various musical influences, BeauDamian has collaborated with the likes of ZEKE BEATS, Cesqeaux and Mike Cervello, on top of releasing music on prestigious labels such as Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS, San Holo’s bitbird, Monstercat, Barong Family and more.

Now, BeauDamian is making his debut on UZ’s Quality Goods Records with his uplifting original “Butterflies,” part of the label’s "Quality Vibes" series, which was launched earlier this year. “Butterflies” is a bright and playful sonic journey, filled with quirky melodies and uplifting rhythms. Soothing atmospheres introduce the sonic journey with the help of breezy keys before the drop explodes with the help of groovy drums, warm chords and blissful melodies.

“During the pandemic we are all having a different lifestyle. There is a lot of fear, there are many insecurities and frustrations and we aren't allowed to live our best lives,” said BeauDamian in a press statement. “It is easy to get in a depressive mindset due to this crazy period. As an artist I feel responsible to spread positivity to the world. The song 'Butterflies" is dedicated to all the good changes in life. Think about falling in love, enjoying time off with your family/friends, but also imagine how it would be if we had our normal lives back.”

FOLLOW BEAUDAMIAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/BeauDamian

Twitter: twitter.com/BeauDamian

Instagram: instagram.com/beaudamian

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/35NWOk1