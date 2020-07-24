BEAUZ Release First Ever THX Ltd. Spatial Audio Digital Album, "BEAUZWORLD, VOL. 1"

Since its inception in 1983 by legendary filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. has expanded its empire beyond the cinema and into automobiles, home entertainment, and consumer electronics. The company has continued to improve upon auditory and visual fidelity, ensuring that audiences experience the most true-to-life artistic visions.

US-based brothers and production pair BEAUZ have now put forth their latest EP, BEAUZWORLD, VOL. 1, which is officially the first-ever digital album rendered with THX's signature Spatial Audio for a completely immersive musical experience.

"Through our music and our platforms, we are building the real BEAUZ WORLD - an inclusive, diversified community that is able to propel us forward with acceptance, innovation and affection," said brothers Johan and Bernie Yang. "Breathing 'life' into our music, we allow our fans to engage with their feelings in real time, bringing the real-life clubbing sonic experience via the comfort of your headphones."

"Emotions need to be dimensional. Each sound that comes into our ear triggers inner responses that eventually become the emotions that we experience," the duo adds. "With THX, we can finally give our fans the audio experience they truly deserve. This is a great showcase of the potential of music and of THX Spatial Audio for artists and creators."

BEAUZWORLD, VOL. 1 is out now and 100% of the proceeds from the first week of sales will be donated to directly support the fight for social justice.

