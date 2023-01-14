Skip to main content
BEAUZ and LODATO Team Up for Stunning Dance-Pop Track, "Crocodiles"

The upbeat yet haunting collab was released by the NFT-fueled Purple Fly imprint.

LODATO/Press

Red-hot brother duo BEAUZ have joined forces with EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee LODATO for "Crocodiles," a stunning dance-pop track.

Making their debut on the NFT-fueled Purple Fly imprint, BEAUZ and LODATO blend their signature upbeat sound design for a lively yet haunting track. Crooked Bangs, the digital avatar of Dutch singer-songwriter PollyAnna, also makes an appearance, providing a strong topline that explores the endless fight for love.

The result is a beautiful pop-house hybrid, which should come as no surprise considering the trifecta of talent behind it. Take a listen to “Crocodiles” below.

"Crocodiles" is the latest release from BEAUZ, who continue to pave their path as tastemakers in the dance music space. The pair released a bevy of tracks last year, including “Make You Say," a high-profile collaboration with Zedd and Maren Morris that was named one of EDM.com’s best songs of 2022.

Meanwhile, the new track also marks LODATO's first release of 2023 as he gears up for a big year ahead. The virtuosic producer is fresh off winning the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Award for "Dance Radio Artist of the Year."

