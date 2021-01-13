BEC Drops Hypnotic "Psilocybin Therapy" EP

We could all use a little therapy at the moment, and BEC is here to provide her own with a brand new EP from Monika Kruse's famed Terminal M imprint. Psilocybin Therapy has arrived to hypnotize you into a state of serenity with two new tracks and a remix from Egbert. The result is a collection that will get you high off of its seductive grooves and deep melodies.

Psilocybin Therapy begins with its titular track, which features a call and response vocal riff that serves as a mantra to transcend listeners into hypnosis. BEC blends the track seamlessly with a haunting soundscape and heady synth lead. Next up is Dutch producer Egbert, who lends his expertise to take BEC's production deeper and darker into a techno trance. The EP then concludes with "Energy," a track equipped with hard-hitting percussion and a dose of tension.

BEC has made quite the name for herself in the techno scene. 2020 saw her build upon her impressive discography with the Turning Point EP and its accompanying remix pack. She also launched her own label under her own namesake. The Berlin-based artist's latest accomplishment comes in the form of her work with iconic luxury vehicle brand Mercedes, producing the soundtrack for and starring in a new advert, which you can watch below.

You can stream and download Psilocybin Therapy across all platforms here.

