SG Lewis Goes Back in Time With Remix of "More Than A Woman" By the Bee Gees

Nostalgic, modern and laid back, the rework is aptly titled "SG's Paradise Edit."
With its dreamy lyrics, buoyant melody and bright synths, "More Than A Woman" by the Bee Gees is just one of those songs you can't get out of your head. Written for the 1977 Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, the song instantly became a radio and dancefloor essential following its release. Now, it's primed to do so again with a new official remix from SG Lewis.

This new version of "More Than A Woman" takes its time, clocking in at just under six minutes for a blissfully slow burn of house and disco. Sweeping synths and a foot-tapping shakers form its core, all rallying around the instantly recognizable vocals and melody of the classic song's chorus. Nostalgic, modern and laid back, the rework is aptly titled "SG's Paradise Edit."

"I wanted to take the love and euphoria of the original and place it in the context of the dance floor whilst keeping the original very much intact," SG Lewis said in a press release. "Making this edit made me dream of the post pandemic dance floors that are within touching distance now."

This new remix is Lewis' return to solo music following the February release of his debut album, times. The stunning 10-track record saw him break away from dance-pop and into the world of retro-inspired disco, a foray reinforced by his "More Than A Woman" rework. Up next for is a North American headlining tour, which will hit Los Angeles, Chicago and Brooklyn throughout the fall with an additional appearance at San Francisco's Outside Lands

