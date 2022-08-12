Celebrate 20 Years of Benny Benassi's Iconic "Satisfaction" With David Guetta's New Remix
It's been 20 years since Benny Benassi released “Satisfaction,” but the track still lights up the world's dancefloors whenever fans hear that distinct, iconic melody. Now, the pioneering Italian DJ is celebrating the success of his debut single with a remake alongside none other than David Guetta.
Jaw drop. The new version of the ageless track was among the most-played records at this year's Tomorrowland festival, reinforcing Benassi’s 2002 original as one of EDM's most prized generational anthems.
Clocking in at two and a half minutes, the revamped "Satisfaction" finds Guetta infusing a future rave twist. Keeping Benassi's classic synths and vocoders intact, he reimagines the track with eerie arpeggios and thumping electro sound design.
Fans will have the opportunity to hear Guetta and Benassi play the new collab live at the former's "F*** ME I'M FAMOUS!" residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza. The two are scheduled to headline the fabled White Isle club on September 26th.
Listen to Guetta's and Benassi’s celebratory remix of “Satisfaction” below.
