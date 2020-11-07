Benny Benassi and Jeremih Promote Self-Love on New Single "LOVELIFE"

If you are able to be confident and happy when in the company of just yourself, you've obtained elite status. It's one of those traits we all strive for and is the basis behind Benny Benassi and Jeremih's new single "LOVELIFE," out now via the renowned Def Jam banner. Listen as the house legend and the R&B crooner channel self-love and independence over a beat that will have you moving all weekend long.

"LOVELIFE" combines Benassi's expertise at delivering captivating productions with Jeremih's smooth vocals. The addictive hook and vocal chops will get trapped in your mind while simultaneously elevating your confidence to take on the world. The crossover hit comes during a time when we all need a little boost and reminder to love life again.

It's near impossible to hear the name Jeremih and not be transported back to 2009, when his debut single "Birthday Sex" was playing across every radio station. He's gone on to receive myriad major musical awards and has worked with ZHU, Ne-Yo, 50 Cent, French Montana, J.Cole, DJ Khaled, and many more.

Benassi requires no formal introduction. Never one to be put into a box, he's constantly evolved throughout his career, lending a hand to a multitude of genres. This year, the veteran has continued to add to his illustrious catalog with tracks alongside CeCe Rogers, Burak Yeter, and BB Team.

You can stream and download "LOVELIFE" across all platforms here.

FOLLOW BENNY BENASSI:

Facebook: facebook.com/bennybenassi

Twitter: twitter.com/bennybenassi

Instagram: instagram.com/bennybenassi

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZnuQZd