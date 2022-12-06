Skip to main content
Benny Benassi's New Track "One More Night" Is a Sultry Ode to Ibiza

Benassi said he "thought about Ibiza's vibe and felt immersed in an underground atmosphere" when producing the record.

Benassi said he "thought about Ibiza's vibe and felt immersed in an underground atmosphere" when producing the record.

Legendary DJ and producer Benny Benassi knows exactly what it takes to make a smash dance hit. 

His influential 2002 record, "Satisfaction," continues to stand the test of time after the iconic electronic hit saw its 20-year anniversary. Now, Benassi has teamed up with British singer-songwriter Bryn Christopher for a must-listen track, "One More Night," transporting fans to the idyllic beaches of the White Isle.

Sultry sound design, anthemic melodies and Christopher's stentorian vocals radiate in the new track, which doubles as an ode to Ibiza. "One More Night" is a beautiful display of Benassi's sound, highlighted by deep brass stabs and soothing pads.

"When I received the idea of this record I immediately thought about Ibiza's vibe and felt immersed in an underground atmosphere," Benassi said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "I love what we did and the reaction of the crowd when I play this one is unbelievable."

Take a listen to "One More Night" below.

Follow Benny Benassi:

Facebook: facebook.com/bennybenassi
Twitter: twitter.com/BennyBenassi
Instagram: instagram.com/bennybenassi
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BlVkNF

New MusicBryn ChristopherBenny Benassi

