Cashmere Cat and Dylan Brady Join benny blanco on Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab "Real Shit"

Released on the late hip-hop star's 22nd birthday was a new Juice WRLD collaboration with benny blanco. "Real Shit" is the second track from the duo following the release of 2018's "Roses." In addition to blanco, Juice WRLD's latest single features production from Cashmere Cat, Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, Henry Kwapis, and Jack Karaszewski.

Despite featuring some electronic and electronic-adjacent mainstays, the single features minimal hip-hop production, allowing the beloved vocalist to take the spotlight once again.

In many of the comment sections and discussion threads, fans have celebrated the lyrical content and reminisced on the short career of the late superstar. For the release of the single, blanco shared a tribute to his friend and explained how well the duo worked together and how he was a truly great person.

"Real Shit" by benny blanco and Juice WRLD is out now. You can download or stream the single here.

