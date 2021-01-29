Folk Meets Electronic in the New Super-Collab from Marshmello, benny blanco and Vance Joy: Listen
benny blanco, Marshmello, and Vance Joy have joined forces for a super-collab called "You." The trio also shared a heartwarming video for the track, which was jointly released by Interscope and Mello's Joytime Collective banner.
The folksy twang of Vance Joy meets the euphoric, horn-laden production of Marshmello in this poignant crossover jam. benny blanco's glowing production work speaks for itself and needs no superlatives. Combined with the vocals of Joy—perhaps best known for his global smash "Riptide"—Mello's warm brass contribution here is reminiscent of "Happier," his 6x Platinum hit with Bastille.
Considering the cumulative horsepower behind its creators, "You" already looks like a Billboard chart-topper. You can watch the music video for "You" below and listen to the track on streaming platforms here.
