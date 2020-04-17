Bensley Reveals Rip-Roaring Flite Remix of "Secrets (feat. Sarah Carmosino)"

One of Canada's finest drum & bass exports, Bensley, is certainly not slowing things down after the release of his Muskoka LP. After remixing Delta Heavy's "Collide (feat. Rae Hall)," Bensley is back with a new single and remix release. This time, rising U.S. drum & bass star Flite has taken on Muskoka single "Secrets (feat. Sarah Carmosino)" and the results are as impressive as expected.

Flite has certainly been hard at work as well. Following up his massive bootleg of RL Grime's "Core" and the Joy / Fairy single release, his remix of "Secrets" delivers just as much punch as fans have come to expect from the young musician.

Ramping the tempo of the unique, disco-inspired original, Flite's remix is well equipped to become a top summertime drum & bass anthem. A blaring, (almost) foghorn bass roars out across the rolling drum break, as vocalist Carmosino's sultry tones croon and echo throughout.

The Flite remix is a wonderful companion to Bensley's already intoxicating work, providing a fresh take on the single while retaining its zeal. This one will undoubtedly be in rotations for months to come, cementing Flite as the United States' foremost drum & bass talent.

"Secrets (Flite Remix)" is out now via RAM Records and available to stream via your go-to platform here.

