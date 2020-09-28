Bensley Mystifies With New Single "Vex"

Gifted Canadian drum & bass producer Bensley has been on an impressive streak for the past year. Seeing his sophomore album, Muskoka, released last summer as well as a massive Justin Hawkes (formally known as Flite) remix of his single "Secrets," the young musician has been stunning drum & bass fans from the beginning. Now, Bensley has returned with an otherworldly new single on Monstercat.

"Vex" is another mystifying release from Bensley, juxtaposing dark and cinematic arpeggios with jazzy saxophone notes and an intense, futuristic bassline. At times, the single almost feels like the soundtrack to a neo-noir cyberpunk film, all the while remaining firmly rooted in its frenetic drum & bass groove. Unmistakably Bensley, "Vex" would be right at home at peak-time in a banging drum & bass DJ set, as much as it would be the perfect addition to any night drive playlist.

Bensley's latest offering lands on Monstercat, a label renowned for pushing the envelope of electronic music with a forward-thinking edge, making it the perfect home for the talented producer's "Vex." It's available now and can be streamed or purchased here.

