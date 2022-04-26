Benson and Tommy Trash Unite for Colossal Tech House Single, “Spilt Milk”

Joining forces for a collaboration that is bound to start lighting up dancefloors in no time, Benson and Tommy Trash have delivered irresistible tech house grooves on “Spilt Milk.”

Hailing from Australia, Benson and Trash have cemented themselves as powerhouses within dance music over the past years, achieving massive global success while receiving ARIA and Grammy nominations, respectively. Infectious and relentless, “Spilt Milk” marks Benson’s first single of 2022 while arriving fresh off Trash’s extended hiatus from the music industry and his North American "Jaguwawa" tour, which followed his eponymous single.

Out via Ultra Music, “Spilt Milk” finds the two house virtuosos masterfully combine their unique production perspectives. Starting off with sultry vocals and subtle atmospheres, the track quickly gets into action, unveiling a captivating arrangement driven by groovy basslines, gritty synth work and tasteful drum sequencing.

Take a listen to "Spilt Milk" below:

FOLLOW BENSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/BensonAus

Twitter: twitter.com/BensonAus

Instagram: instagram.com/Benson.Aus

Spotify: spoti.fi/3OAiOn6

FOLLOW TOMMY TRASH:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJTommyTrash

Twitter: twitter.com/djtommytrash

Instagram: instagram.com/djtommytrash

Spotify: spoti.fi/30cSpDP