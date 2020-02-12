Besomorph Teams Up With RIELL For Cinematic Single, “Nightmare”

After their successful NCS collaboration with Coopex, “Redemption,” which has amassed more than 4.5 million streams on Spotify Besomorph just enlisted RIELL for yet another banger. With “Nightmare” he continues to build up his diverse and massive catalogue; the producer released a whopping 28 tracks in 2019 alone.

“Nightmare” continues on Besomorph’s previously established dark aesthetic. From the very start, listeners are exposed to a creepy atmosphere while RIELL’s cinematic vocal lines quickly add depth and character to the minimal instrumental. The chorus, however, catches listeners off guard, as it explodes into a series of bass hits and heavy hitting drums over catchy piano chords, creating an interesting bridge between pop and trap.

"Nightmare is inspired by the idea of being a femme fatale/man eater or vamp,” explain the two artists in a joint statement. “It’s about being dark and mysterious, sometimes crossing over into seductive, often leading others and lovers into compromising, dangerous, and deadly situations. In this case, it would be leading them into a nightmare, and in part, being their sweetest nightmare yet."

Besomorph’s hard work and consistency have really contributed to his appeal and allowed him to release music under labels such as NCS, Lowly and Nightblue Music, making him one of the most exciting up-and-comers in bass music. Pop singer and songwriter RIELL has also been rising throughout the past year, playing three international tours spanning Europe, Africa, Asia, and Canada while cementing herself as an in-demand vocalist in the EDM scene.

Follow Besomorph

Facebook: facebook.com/Besomorph

Twitter: twitter.com/Besomorph

Instagram: instagram.com/Besomorph

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/besomorph

Follow RIELL

Facebook: facebook.com/iamRIELL

Twitter: twitter.com/iamriell

Instagram: instagram.com/iamriell

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/iamriell