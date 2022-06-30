Skip to main content
Ain't Nothin' But a Sound Dog: 5 Elvis Presley Remixes You Need to Hear

Ain't Nothin' But a Sound Dog: 5 Elvis Presley Remixes You Need to Hear

Paul Oakenfold, Chromeo and more have released stunning remixes of Presley's classic hits.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc.

Paul Oakenfold, Chromeo and more have released stunning remixes of Presley's classic hits.

A little less conversation and more dancing, yeah?

The legendary Elvis Presley rose to prominence in the 50s and is prevalently known as the "King of Rock and Roll." With culture-shifting songs like "Hound Dog" and "Heartbreak Hotel," the late rockabilly great has stood the test of time as among the most influential musicians in history.

With Presley's new biopic Elvis in theaters, we're reminded of just how impactful his art was on the musical zeitgeist. As the King's legacy continues to live on, here are some of our favorite remixes of his music.

Elvis Presley - A Little Less Conversation (Junkie XL Remix)

Known for his compositions for Zack Snyder's Justice League, Tomb Raider, Godzilla vs. Kong and many more, renowned Dutch composer Junkie XL is responsible for one of the most popular film syncs of all-time. His official remix of "A Little Less Conversation" marked the first time Presley's estate had granted permission for any of his material to be reworked, and it became a worldwide hit.

Nebbra - A Little Less Conversation (feat. The Great Escape) 

Nebbra is a talented dance music producer from Paris. His transformative cover of "A Little Less Conversation" showcases a powerful sound driven by thumping brass and a stentorian vocal performance by The Great Escape. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

elvis presley
MUSIC RELEASES

Ain't Nothin' But a Sound Dog: 5 Elvis Presley Remixes You Need to Hear

Paul Oakenfold, Chromeo and more have released stunning remixes of Presley's classic hits.

By Lennon Cihak35 seconds ago
nervo_03
NEWS

NERVO Announce 2022 Summer Residency at Eden Ibiza

NERVO will perform alongside a bevy of fellow dance music stars for eight weeks this summer.

By Lennon Cihak38 minutes ago
The New York skyline at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

EDM.com's Guide to Fourth of July 2022 Events In New York City

From day parties and boat cruises to nightclubs and warehouses, there are plenty of ways to get your live music fix in the Big Apple during Fourth of July Weekend.

By Saad Masood15 hours ago

Elvis Presley - Clean Up Your Own Backyard (Chromeo Remix)

Funneling funk vibes into Elvis' "Clean Up Your Own Backyard," Chromeo's remix is chock full of soul.

Elvis Presley - Do The Vega (Dillon Francis Remix)

Dillon Francis fulfilled a house music lover's fantasy with his remix of "Do The Vega," a brisk, four-on-the-floor track with a pulsing bassline.

Elvis Presley - Rubberneckin' (Paul Oakenfold Remix)

In Paul Oakenfold's whimsical 2003 remix of "Rubberneckin'," remix, the legendary English DJ and record producer highlights Presley's sultry vocals in a subtle drum & bass rendition.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is in theaters now.

Tags
terms:
Elvis PresleyPaul OakenfoldDillon FrancisJunkie XLChromeoNebbraBaz Luhrmann

Related

Elvis Presley
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Remixes of Classic Elvis Presley Tracks by Chromeo, Dillon Francis, Big Boi

Elvis' originals from 1964-1970 have received the remix treatment.

dillon chromeo big boi
MUSIC RELEASES

Peloton to Release Exclusive Elvis Presley Remixes from Dillon Francis, Chromeo, and Big Boi

Dillon Francis, Big Boi, and Chromeo have all remixed The King exclusively for the exercise equipment brand.

armin van buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Teams Up With Trance Greats In 8th Album, "A State Of Trance Forever": Listen

Paul Oakenfold, Sander van Doorn, Rank 1, and more trance icons appear on van Buuren's new album.

Drezo
NEWS

Drezo Launches New Record Label for Artists "Who Are Looking for a Home, But Have Nowhere to Fit In"

Drezo also released Omens Records' first track, a collaboration with Dread MC called "Villain."

Delerium Bill Leeb
MUSIC RELEASES

Delerium and Sarah McLachlan's Trance Classic "Silence" Receives Massive Hardstyle Remixes

Brennan Heart and Dailucia spiced up Delerium's 1991 classic with hardstyle remixes.

Shaun Frank
MUSIC RELEASES

Hear Shaun Frank's Vocals for the First Time on 'Upsidedown'

This is the first time the DJ and producer has stood behind a microphone instead of the decks.

SG Lewis
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis Taps The Brothers Macklovitch, Kassian to Remix "Feed the Fire"

Featuring vocalist Lucky Daye, the remixes make the most of the original track's melody, interpolated from Daft Punk's "Voyager."

pjimage (18)
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis Teases Forthcoming Remix for Maroon 5

Dillon Francis and Maroon 5 are making "Memories" together.