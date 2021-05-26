Olivia Rodrigo Remixes Are Everywhere—Here's 5 of the Best

Rodrigo's new album "SOUR" is proving to be one of the most dominant debuts in recent memory. And the EDM community has noticed.

The contemporary music scene's pop icon-in-waiting, Olivia Rodrigo, has been pumping out hits like a broken printer.

The 18-year-old songstress recently dropped her hotly anticipated debut album SOUR, which categorically dominated both the airwaves and headlines. As of yesterday, May 25th, the record currently occupies all 10 spots of Spotify's Top 50 - USA chart. It's an utterly dominant debut and one that sets the tone for an inescapable, innately talented artist we'll be hearing for decades.

Naturally, DJs and dance music producers have flocked to Rodrigo's music like influencers at an Urban Outfitters Coachella sale. Her brand of bedroom pop is ideal for remixing, chock full of melancholic acoustic riffs, angsty lyricism, and stentorian falsettos. A steady deluge of remixes have poured in since SOUR dropped—a trend that will only gain more steam as Rodrigo's popularity grows.

Check out five of the best electronic reworks of Olivia Rodrigo's music below.

"good 4 u (Lost Energy Remix)"

Lost Energy gave "good 4 u" a complete makeover, flipping Rodrigo's chart-topping SOUR single—a symbolic middle finger to an ex who moved on too quickly—into a soaring future bass tune.

"deja vu (Alex Errday remix)"

Alex Errday bottles "deja vu" into a hypnotic banger, encapsulating the lovelorn nature of Rodrigo's songwriting beautifully in an airy arrangement.

"drivers license (GhostDragon Remix)"

"drivers license" is by far the most remixed track of Rodrigo's. GhostDragon's intoxicating emo-electronic twist on her breakout single is one of aching brilliance.

"deja vu (CXREY Remix)"

CXREY's take on "deja vu" is one of the most unconventional, managing to repurpose the psychedelic pop track into a breezy disco tune that moonlights as a shuffler's anthem.

"happier (cLOUD! Lo-fi Remix)"

cLOUD! reworked SOUR cut "happier" in unique fashion, flipping the brooding ballad into a woozy lo-fi jam.

FOLLOW OLIVIA RODRIGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/OliviaRodrigoOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Olivia_Rodrigo

Instagram: instagram.com/oliviarodrigo

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Ssnxyu