"Brighter Future 2": Listen to Big Gigantic's Colossal, Genre-Bending Eighth Album

"Brighter Future 2": Listen to Big Gigantic's Colossal, Genre-Bending Eighth Album

Featuring collaborations with Aloe Blacc, GRiZ, Vic Mensa, Elohim and others, the dynamic album promotes optimism and understanding.

Hudson Ratzlaff

Featuring collaborations with Aloe Blacc, GRiZ, Vic Mensa, Elohim and others, the dynamic album promotes optimism and understanding.

According to Big Gigantic, the fastest way towards a brighter future is through optimism, love and understanding. With this vision in mind since the release of 2016's Brighter Future album, the Boulder-based tandem have now unveiled their 13-track follow-up, Brighter Future 2.

Released independently, Big Gigantic's eighth studio album is a collection of uplifting songs with affirming names like "Love Unlimited," "Open Your Mind" and "Keep on Rising."

Featuring collaborations with Aloe Blacc, GRiZ, Vic Mensa, Elohim and others, the dynamic and diverse album contains songs for every occasion, like the pumped-up moombahton track “Energy” (with MZG) and the chilled-out sax-trap beat “Love Unlimited." Each finds Big Gigantic living up to their name.

The bulk of the record spotlights pop-leaning electronica. “Free” (with Elohim) is akin to summertime bliss, capturing the feeling in its breezy music video with a montage of sunsets on the beach, fireworks at festivals, lovebirds running through fields and other moments depicting freedom.

While “Second Time'' (with Covex) and “Keep on Falling” (with Nevve and Super Duper) both utilize the duo's signature saxophones to create warm and colorful pop songs, “Keep on Rising” (with Blacc) and “Losing My Mind” (with Brooke Williams) are more euphoric. Big Gigantic also cater to electro-funk fans with their collabs with MOONZz (“Future’s All I See”) and GRiZ ("Open Your Mind"), the latter of which is a dubstep smash. They also please their house-heads with “Renegade,” a cut with Party Pupils that samples the well-known 1995 Wildchild single "Renegade Master."

With the album's hip-hop music, Big Gigantic's vision for a better future is heartily conveyed through powerful lyrics. In “Deju Vu,” the duo tapped Kota the Friend, who discusses the importance of love, humility, and peace. “I put love into everything I do, show love winning even when I lose,” the New York rapper sings. Similarly in “Just the Same,” Mensa and Mick Jenkins touch on the topic of kinship. “Paid” (with Brasstracks and Rothstein) is a feel-good track with a groovy house beat that flawlessly expresses the feeling of abundance.

Brighter Future 2 comes just ahead of a jam-packed live schedule for Big Gigantic. After performing at Electric Forest in June, they'll spend the entire month of July on their 18-city "Brighter Future Tour" across the United States.

Listen to Brighter Future 2 on streaming platforms here. Additionally, a limited-edition double LP printed on 180g light blue galaxy vinyl is available for purchase.

