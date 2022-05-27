Big Gigantic Connect with Brooke Williams on Pop-Tinged Anthem "Losing My Mind"
With just two weeks until their forthcoming album arrives, Big Gigantic has dropped yet another single from the LP. This time around, they're joined by Brooke Williams for "Losing My Mind."
"Losing My Mind" is the perfect fusion of Big Gigantic and Brooke Williams, as they each use their unique skills to create a pop-tinged anthem. Intricately-placed synths guide listeners alongside Brooke Williams' shimmering vocals, creating a beautifully airy atmosphere perfect for the summer. Though the lyrics are melancholy, the song's upbeat feel makes this one an easy listen.
"Losing My Mind" is the latest single from the duo's upcoming eighth studio album, Brighter Future 2. The LP is off to a hot start with each of its singles, as the Colorado producers have connected with the likes of Aloe Blacc, Vic Mensa, and Mick Jenkins. The full album is due out on June 10th, 2022.
Recommended Articles
Giuseppe Ottaviani Opts for Mindfulness in Latest Album, "Horizons [Part 1]"
The album leaves the dance floor and instead focuses on deeper tones
ThatBehavior & Arcando Unite With Josh Bogert For Anthemic Single “Love Me First”
“Love Me First” marks the 6th collaboration between ThatBehavior and Arcando.
Rising Talent AZËE’s Skills Shine On Sophomore Single “Me & You” Alongside DAEVØ
The Montreal-based producer is well on his way toward establishing himself as a dance music heavy-hitter.
Listen to "Losing My Mind" on streaming platforms here.
FOLLOW BIG GIGANTIC:
Facebook: facebook.com/pg/BigGigantic
Twitter: twitter.com/BigGigantic
Instagram: instagram.com/BigGigantic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mk9iGi