Big Gigantic Releases Latest Album, "Free Your Mind"

Big Gigantic (real names Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken) have returned with their latest album, Free Your Mind via Counter Records.

Free Your Mind is exactly what fans have been craving, as Lalli and Salken have effortlessly infused horns, saxes, and vocals into a number of dance music tracks. Listeners will recognize a handful of previously released singles from the album, including "Friends" with Ashe, "St. Lucia" with Felly, and "You're The One" with Nevve, as well as a number of new tunes like "Let The Speakers Blow" and "Supergiant" with TOBi. Undoubtedly, this groovy LP is quite an evolution in sound in comparison to their previous album, Brighter Future.

Lalli and Salken have continuously been a force in dance music since they began their musical careers in 2012. Their 2015 hits "Get On Up" and "Good Times Roll" with GRiZ launched them further into popularity. The duo has a number of upcoming tour dates, including Okeechobee and stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Dallas, and more starting on March 25th.

FOLLOW BIG GIGANTIC:

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/BigGigantic

Twitter: twitter.com/BigGigantic

Instagram: instagram.com/BigGigantic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/BigGigantic