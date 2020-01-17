Big Gigantic Announce New Album and Tour Alongside Release of New Track, "Burning Love" ft. Kidepo

Big Gigantic (real names Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken) have released their first single of 2020, "Burning Love" featuring Kidepo, out via Counter Records. Alongside the new tune, Lalli and Salken have also announced their forthcoming album, Free Your Mind, as well as a corresponding tour.

"Burning Love" is an energetic twist on Lalli and Salken's usual work, as it opens with a dancehall-infused version of their usual sound. Kidepo's smooth vocals glide across the beat effortlessly, leading into the enticing sort of saxophone moment listeners have come to expect from the duo. Fans should certainly be excited by "Burning Love," as it's bright, soulful sound is only a taste of what's to come on their upcoming 13-track album.

Lalli and Salken will also head on tour to support Free Your Mind in March, with stops all over the United States. Find tickets here.

Lalli and Salken have continuously been a driving force in dance music, pushing forward-thinking and innovative tracks into the mainstream. Their recent releases include "Where I Want To Be," "Friends" with Ashe, and "You're The One" with Nevve.

