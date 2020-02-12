Big Gigantic and Felly Team Up for Breezy Tune "St. Lucia"

Big Gigantic are cruising closer to the release of their first album in a while with the release of their latest single, "St. Lucia." The song sees the Colorado duo team up with Los Angeles rapper Felly for a breezy collaboration.

The lighthearted collaboration evidently came together as effortlessly as could be expected in the studio. Big Gigantic commented on the release saying the whole process came together from start to finish in the scope of a single day.

The new single marks the fifth and possibly final single ahead of the electronic duo's forthcoming album, Free Your Mind. Thus far additional collaborations on the album include "Friends" with Ashe and the brass-driven single "You're The One" with Nevve. The forthcoming effort marks Big Gigantic's first album in nearly three years. Their previous album, Brighter Future, arrived in late 2017.

Big Gigantic's full album Free Your Mind arrives by way of Counter Records on February 28th, 2020.

