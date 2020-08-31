Listen to a Preview of CloZee's Soaring Official Remix of Big Gigantic's "You're The One"

The blossoming career of bass music star CloZee continues to unfurl before our eyes with each spellbinding release. Following the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album Neon Jungle, the French prodigy is now on the remix tip with an official rework of Big Gigantic's "You're The One."

CloZee took to Twitter to share a preview of her remix of the electronic jam, which features the seemingly omnipresent Nevve on vocals. The clip is more than enough to get fans excited, as she introduces them to a glimpse into the track's build and soaring drop—and her dog. Keeping Big Gigantic's pristine saxophones in tact, she produces potent saws underneath, imbuing a euphoric sonic boom that moonlights as a shot of adrenaline into the veins of the original. With fluttering arpeggios and exotic synths, her patented "world bass" sound is on full display here.

You can listen to a preview of CloZee's remix below ahead of its official release on Wednesday, September 2nd. For a deep dive into CloZee and her artistry, check out our July 2020 interview with her here.

