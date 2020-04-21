Big Wild Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of "Aftergold" With New Remixes and Live Version

Back on March 25th, 2015, Big Wild released "Aftergold," a funky, forward-thinking bass tune that received a slew of support across the dance music gamut. Released via ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective, the track proved to be a watershed for the electronic super-producer, and a catalyst for what turned out to be a very bright career.

Commemorating the track's 5-year anniversary, Big Wild appended the single with a live version and two remixes, releasing an EP today that serves as a fitting celebration for the milestone.

Following the original instrumental version and the Tove Styrke vocal edit is Big Wild's live version of "Aftergold," a raw and masterful interpretation that supplements the original perfectly. The EP follows with a beautiful remix from obli, who dials up the BPM from 95 to 112 for a bubbly rendition before rising Norwegian producer Hanz closes out the project with a hypnotic lo-fi trap rework.

You can also purchase an "Aftergold (5 Year Anniversary)" special edition gold vinyl and digital album here.

FOLLOW BIG WILD:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bigwildmusic/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/bigwildmusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigwildmusic/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/bigwild