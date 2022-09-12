Skip to main content
Let Big Wild's Nostalgic Sophomore Album Take You Into His Psychedelic "Efferusphere"

Three years in the making, the 14-track album explores Big Wild's unique indietronica sound.

Big Wild/Facebook

In 2019, Big Wild released his debut album, Superdream. Containing fan-favorite hits like “City of Sound” and “6’s to 9’s,” the record positioned him as one of the electronic music scene's true aesthetes.

Now, Big Wild has dropped his sophomore studio album, The Efferusphere. Three years in the making, the 14-track LP explores his unique indietronica sound by permeating feelings of psychedelia and nostalgia.

Big Wild

"It’s hard to believe that 3 years of work and personal growth led me to create 45 minutes of music," writes Big Wild, who said he "poured a lot of myself into this album."

Melancholic guitar riffs, atmospheric synths and Big Wild's emotive vocals make for a cohesive and touching album. Every detail of The Efferusphere evokes visceral responses, including its visual elements. With its vibrant color palette, the album's cover art perfectly encapsulates the warm and euphoric nature of its music.

Take a listen below.

Big Wild is now set to take The Efferusphere on an eponymous, 21-city tour with support from Biig Piig. You can check out a list of dates below and listen to the album on streaming platforms here.

Big Wild

Cities and dates for Big Wild's "The Efferusphere Tour."

Follow Big Wild:

Facebook: facebook.com/bigwildmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/bigwildmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/bigwildmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RQQopx

