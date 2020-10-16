Rome in Silver Delivers Haunting Remix of Biicla's "No Place"

Biicla's short time in the dance music scene has been nothing short of excellent, to say the least. Earlier this year, he released his debut album No Place, as well as remixed Zeds Dead and DROELOE's "Stars Tonight." Today, Biicla has tapped Rome in Silver for a haunting remix of "No Place."

Rome in Silver's delicate touch is exactly what "No Place" needed. His remix feels like an extension of the original, chilling things out while still adding plenty of new elements. The vocal has been subdued and blended in with the faint piano chords and booming kicks while the drop has been completely transformed into an ethereal moment. Rome in Silver's remix of "No Place" highlights the intricate qualities in the original while also boasting his immense talent.

Alongside the release of Rome in Sliver's remix, Biicla has also enlisted Corrupt UK, Adam Kahati, Sleepless Kid, and Essaii for a full remix package of "No Place" out via Good Luck Have Fun Records. Stream the entire EP below.

