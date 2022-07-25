Skip to main content
Listen to Biicla's Otherworldly Sophomore Album, "Yes Place"

Listen to Biicla's Otherworldly Sophomore Album, "Yes Place"

The Russian trailblazer's new album further reinforces his staying power within the sphere of electronic music.

c/o Press

The Russian trailblazer's new album further reinforces his staying power within the sphere of electronic music.

Biicla's sophomore album is here, and it's a stunner.

The trailblazing Russian singer-songwriter and electronic music producer has been pioneering his own brand of dance music for a number of years now, combining eerie melodies with house rhythms and warm sound design. Over two years since 2020's remarkable debut, No Place, Biicla has come into his own with Yes Place, a 10-track LP out now via Good Luck Have Fun.

Yes Place picks up where its predecessor left it off, with Biicla reflecting on an immense shift in his career during a turbulent time bouncing between Los Angeles and his hometown of Moscow. Sonically, it's his most ambitious musical endeavor to date, seamlessly taking listeners from heavenly vocal sections to hard-hitting bass drops and unpredictable drum patterns.

"For a few years, I have been thinking about where and how to move on," explained Biicla in a press statement. "Constant trips alone, a new team, new friends, and endless thoughts in my head, as well as my first performances in America. All of this was like in the movies, and naturally it affected my music."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Biicla Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Biicla's Otherworldly Sophomore Album, "Yes Place"

The Russian trailblazer's new album further reinforces his staying power within the sphere of electronic music.

By Konstantinos Karakolis2 minutes ago
Manila Killa
MUSIC RELEASES

Manila Killa's Debut Album "Dusk" Is the Apex of His Storytelling Mastery

12 enchanting tracks fit to the lifecycle of the album's titular enigmatic witching hour, contemplating the in-between place where the sun sits below the horizon.

By Rachel Kupfer29 minutes ago
Umbrella Weekend 2022 2
EVENTS

Umbrella Weekend Lands Successful Return to SoCal With Unforgettable Festival Experience

Taking place March 24-28, Umbrella Weekend saw San Diego’s music and art community unite.

By EDM.com Staff49 minutes ago

The celestial synths in “Intro (Keeping It Easy) effortlessly prepare listeners for what’s to come, before tracks like “I’m Not,” “Cigarettes” and “Mini Skrt” offer enchanting drops and captivating sound design. Carefully sprinkled throughout the tracklist, the album’s previously-released singles are perfectly reinforced within the context of the whole project.

Similarly, gems such as “Keep U Close,” and “Encore” round out its second half beautifully, making for a cohesive album that only further cements Biicla as a tastemaker within the sphere of dance music.

“The album No Place was about finding myself and in 2022 I think I found myself. I just decided to create a light dance album for you that will touch you to the depths of your soul, because it is inspired by the new events and people I have met during this time," Biicla added. "I share my fresh look at electronic music with you in this new album."

FOLLOW BIICLA:

Facebook: facebook.com/biiclaofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/biicla
Instagram: instagram.com/biicla
Spotify: spoti.fi/3pJwRg3

Tags
terms:
New AlbumBiicla

Related

PorterRobinson-Nurture-album-cover-1-1611778054-scaled-1
MUSIC RELEASES

Porter Robinson Embraces Change on Brilliant Sophomore Album, "Nurture": Listen

The most anticipated electronic album of the year has finally arrived.

purple disco machine
MUSIC RELEASES

"When Everything Falls Into Place": Purple Disco Machine Breaks Down His Brilliant Sophomore Album

In celebration of his sophomore album, the house music virtuoso has broken down "EXOTICA" track-by-track for EDM.com.

moksi
MUSIC RELEASES

House Music Mainstays Moksi Unveil Explosive Sophomore Album, "Free Moksi"

The acclaimed Dutch house music duo have returned with a vengeance.

Press Photo 1 by Chino Moro
MUSIC RELEASES

Solomun Delivers Soulful Sophomore Album "Nobody Is Not Loved": Listen

"Only music has the divine power to touch not only the bodies, but the souls of people and awaken them."

whethan
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Whethan's Stunning Sophomore Album, "Midnight"

Triumph rings in every beat of "Midnight," a critically minded genre-bender proving that for Whethan, the only way is up.

tokimonsta
MUSIC RELEASES

TOKiMONSTA Announces North American Tour, Releases "Say Yes" With VanJess

"It’s my first real dance record and I’m excited to share it with the world," TOKiMONSTA said of her new single.

quiet bison
MUSIC RELEASES

Quiet Bison Unveils Artful 30-Track Debut Album, "Dawn": Listen

"Dawn" is a scintillating display of Quiet Bison’s groundbreaking style.

riot ten
MUSIC RELEASES

Riot Ten Drops Riveting Sophomore Album, "Hype or Die: Homecoming"

The neck-breaking bass producer will support his new LP with a 45-date tour this fall.