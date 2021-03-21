BIJOU Returns to Night Bass With 3-Track "187 Proof" EP

BIJOU Returns to Night Bass With 3-Track "187 Proof" EP

Providing classic boisterous and groovy G-house beats, this EP is equal parts fun and raucous.
Author:
Publish date:

Insomniac

Providing classic boisterous and groovy G-house beats, this EP is equal parts fun and raucous.

G-house aficionado BIJOU has been on his grind for the past year. After releasing his Diamond City album and over a dozen singles, the Phoenix-based DJ has returned to Night Bass for his 3-track 187 Proof EP. Providing classic boisterous and groovy G-house beats, the EP is equal parts fun and raucous. 

BIJOU kicks things off with a danceable track called “Big Racks.” The lively beat consists of a driving bassline, powerful claps, and the swagged-out vocals of Buffalo rapper Elcamino. Next, J. Sirus joins BIJOU for “Zodiac,” which features a saturated bassline, bouncy hi hats, and smooth bars courtesy of the Sacramento hip-hop artist. Rounding out the EP is the ferocious “Liquid Swords,” which combines a thumping bass, stabbing synths, and rhythmic glitches and effects. 

If running his own Do Not Duplicate Recordings label and online teaching school HMWRK Academy wasn’t enough, BIJOU announced at the start of 2021 that he plans on releasing at least 10 more songs this year. 

Stay tuned for more form BIJOU, and listen to his 187 Proof EP here.

FOLLOW BIJOU:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialdjbijou
Twitter: twitter.com/BIJOU
Instagram: instagram.com/djbijou
Spotify: spoti.fi/37VelGN

Related

BIJOU, Dr. Fresch, Willy Northpole
MUSIC RELEASES

BIJOU & Dr. Fresch Throw Down for G-House On "Westside (feat. Willy Northpole)"

BIJOU and Dr. Fresch pay homage to their early G-House roots.

Bijou
MUSIC RELEASES

BIJOU Drops Star-Studded Debut Album "Diamond City"

BIJOU paid homage to G-House and the city that made him.

BIJOU Crown Remixes EP Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

BIJOU’s “Crown” Gets Reimagined in 11 New Remixes

House music lovers are in for a treat.

Kendoll (real name Kendall Wyman) - Press Picture for EDM.com Feature
MUSIC RELEASES

Kendoll Unveils Playhouse EP via AC Slater's Night Bass

Kendoll's Playhouse EP is packed with excellent UK-influenced bassline, bass house and garage, a perfect fit for the iconic Night Bass imprint.

11.9.17_drFRESCH-020-Edit
MUSIC RELEASES

Dr. Fresch Launches Prescription Records with The Remedy: Volume 1

Dr. Fresch inaugurates his G house and electro-focused label Prescription Records with the debut compilation.

ActOutPress3
MUSIC RELEASES

Nostalgix Drops Defiant "Act Out" EP on Night Bass

Nostalgix's second Night Bass EP is the perfect embodiment of the talented producer's gritty sound.

BIJOU @ Tokyo Karaoke
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] BIJOU & ANGELZ Kick The Door Down With Unlocked Volume 2 Compilation

The Unlocked compilation series returns to Do Not Duplicate Recordings with BIJOU, ANGELZ, Kendoll, and more.

BIJOU and Party Favor
MUSIC RELEASES

BIJOU Taps Party Favor for G-House Anthem "WHOA"

This marks the first collab between longtime friends BIJOU and Party Favor.