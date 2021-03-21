BIJOU Returns to Night Bass With 3-Track "187 Proof" EP

G-house aficionado BIJOU has been on his grind for the past year. After releasing his Diamond City album and over a dozen singles, the Phoenix-based DJ has returned to Night Bass for his 3-track 187 Proof EP. Providing classic boisterous and groovy G-house beats, the EP is equal parts fun and raucous.

BIJOU kicks things off with a danceable track called “Big Racks.” The lively beat consists of a driving bassline, powerful claps, and the swagged-out vocals of Buffalo rapper Elcamino. Next, J. Sirus joins BIJOU for “Zodiac,” which features a saturated bassline, bouncy hi hats, and smooth bars courtesy of the Sacramento hip-hop artist. Rounding out the EP is the ferocious “Liquid Swords,” which combines a thumping bass, stabbing synths, and rhythmic glitches and effects.

If running his own Do Not Duplicate Recordings label and online teaching school HMWRK Academy wasn’t enough, BIJOU announced at the start of 2021 that he plans on releasing at least 10 more songs this year.

Stay tuned for more form BIJOU, and listen to his 187 Proof EP here.

FOLLOW BIJOU:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialdjbijou

Twitter: twitter.com/BIJOU

Instagram: instagram.com/djbijou

Spotify: spoti.fi/37VelGN