BIJOU & Dr. Fresch Throw Down for G-House On "Westside (feat. Willy Northpole)"

After dominating dance floors last spring with the Gangsta Party EP, BIJOU and Dr. Fresch are back with an epic follow-up single titled "Westside," featuring Phoenix rapper Willy Northpole. The three artists went live last night to debut the new single, out now via BIJOU's Do Not Duplicate Recordings imprint.

"Westside" picks up right where Gangsta Party left off, as a flawless homage to the Chicago house subgenre. By adding in the undeniably smooth vocals of Willy Northpole, they've created an instant classic. Both producers are known for their dark, groovy synth patterns and basslines that put a stank look on your face, signifying the ultimate sign of approval. "Westside" follows that tried-and-true structure, transporting the listener to an intimate, sweaty house party. It's a track that will make the originators of the style proud, solidifying these two as the new kings of G-House.

BIJOU and Dr. Fresch's friendship has blossomed into a match made in collab heaven. With a string of successful releases under their belts including past singles "Get Back," "Revelation" with Denzel Curry, the aforementioned Gangsta Party EP, and the smash "Hello," which earned them over 1.3 million streams on SoundCloud alone, they've situated themselves as major players in the industry. Stay up to date with the producers as they both have been going live periodically while under quarantine.

