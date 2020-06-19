BIJOU Taps Party Favor for G-House Anthem "WHOA"

The craving for BIJOU's dominant sound has been insatiable since stunning on his 2016 collaboration with Dr. Fresch, "HELLO." With his latest offering, he's enlisted the help of multi-faceted producer Party Favor for their G-House track "WHOA," out via BIJOU's Do Not Duplicate Recordings.

"WHOA" is exactly what fans have come to expect from BIJOU—hypnotic and intoxicating. The pair have expertly weaved in a catchy vocal sample alongside a guttural bassline and rattling synths, making for a dancefloor filler that'll surely make its way into setlists across the globe. According to Party Favor, a collaboration between the two is "six years in the making." He goes on to explain that they've been "talking about it for so long and tried so many demos" and that he's "excited it finally happened and everyone gets to hear it."

"I met Dylan in 2013 after we booked him for his first performance in Phoenix," added BIJOU. "After countless sessions and numerous songs written together, we finally found a track that worked perfectly. We had been toying around with a few tracks for a while now and something about 'WHOA' just felt right."

You can listen to "WHOA" below.

