Bingo Players Releases Infectious New Single With Ida Corr, "I Know This Club"

Bingo Players has been capitalizing on the increased downtime over the past few months. The Dutch dance music legend has released seven singles since the beginning of the year, including a 2020 refresh of his 2009 anthem "Devotion." Today, he's delivered a catchy new single with Ida Corr dubbed "I Know This Club," out via Spinnin' Records.

"I Know This Club" is an energizing charmer that that has us longing to reunite on the dancefloor. Corr's soulful vocals and upbeat lyrics are the perfect match to the bouncy beat cooked up by Bingo Players. The tune recaps her experiences on a night out and mirrors that glorious day we can all dance long into the night once again. While club-ready tracks may add to the FOMO we've all been experiencing since the global pandemic shut down live music, they also help us remember the amazing nights we've had and "I Know This Club" certainly stirs up those feelings.

Listen to "I Know This Club" below.

