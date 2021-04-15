Bingo Players Joins Forces With Oomloud on Bubbly New Single "Touch & Go" [Premiere]

Bingo Players has arrived with his first single of 2021 alongside longtime friends and Hysteria collaborators Oomloud.

Titled "Touch & Go," the catchy, club-ready track is set to arrive after a monumental year of releases. The legendary Dutch dance music titan dropped a whopping nine singles, including a 2020 refresh of his seminal 2009 dance anthem "Devotion."

Premiered exclusively by EDM.com today, "Touch & Go" encapsulates the nostalgic energy of yesteryear with chest-thumping piano chords and bouncy synths. The vocals and beat conjure memories of late nights on the dance-floor when the only care in the world was hoping the night wouldn't end. Both artists bring their driving sound design and memorable hooks to the table, coalescing to create a bubbly slice of feel-good dance music.

Check out "Touch & Go" below ahead of its official release tomorrow, April 16th via Perfect Havoc.

Bingo Players and Oomloud have joined forces numerous times, creating originals or remixing each others' work. Last year the Dutch compatriots dropped the collaborative singles "Shed My Skin," "Brighter Days," and "Get Together."

You can pre-save "Touch & Go" on streaming platforms here.

