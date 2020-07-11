Biscits Releases Irresistible New Single "From The Start"

Biscits has returns to his familiar home of Solotoko and Insomniac Records to drop an enticing new house single, "From The Start."

Biscits sought to put a modern twist on MSTRKRFT and John Legend's piano-driven collaboration "Heartbreaker," which is now more than a decade old. Biscits builds "From The Start" slow as enamored vocals and subtle background risers take the initial spotlight. The track gradually leads up to a chorus of tapered house drums while introducing a twangy pluck bass lead and pitched down vocals. The combination results in what can only be described as an irresistibly groovy, lounge-style drop.

Biscits recently employed "From The Start" to set the tone for his recent Diplo & Friends appearance, unleashing the dance floor starter as the first song of his set. The song has gone on to receive additional airplay on Jax Jones' Beats 1 show as well as support from Solotoko label boss Sonny Fodera.

The song has particularly grasped Fodera's interest as the producer already has his own remix of the song in the works. Fodera and Biscits have a long history of collaboration that has yielded multiple singles thus far, including "Vibrate" and "Insane."

