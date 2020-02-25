black a.m. Drops "CASH COW" Remix on Ultra Records

Just below the radar, producer and DJ black a.m. has quickly gained momentum since the start of the new year. He's known for masterful production work which seems to almost effortlessly cross genre barriers. black a.m. is also a well respected musician who has worked as the touring guitarist for artists such as Machine Gun Kelly and NGHTMRE.

Following up on his recently praised track "I AM," black a.m. recently dropped his remix of NGHTMRE and Gunna's "CASH COW," out now on Ultra Records. "CASH COW" builds on the foundation of NGHTMRE and Gunna's original while layering elements of blues and house music on top. The upbeat remix of "CASH COW" add accents of bass house, hypnotic rhythms, celestial synths, and some instrument parts to the original, elevating the track's energy in the process. black a.m.'s "CASH COW" remix is dynamic and compelling, replete with a classic buildup and a memorable drop.

black a.m. is set to release the remainder of his EP titled i am this Spring. With a focus on the house music genre, black a.m.'s EP will juxtapose influences ranging from hard rock to blues and southern rock to house and bass house, brought together with a 128 bpm framework.

