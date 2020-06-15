Black Caviar Drop Intoxicating House Anthem "Stacks On My Feet"

Red-hot production duo Black Caviar are back with their latest anthem, the intoxicating house jam "Stacks On My Feet." The bouncy single, which arrived on Tchami's Confession banner on June 14th, 2020, only reinforces the New York-based tandem as one of the fastest rising acts in house music.

"Stacks On My Feet" is a masterfully produced house song that features an earworm of a vocal refrain, which is clearly influenced by Black Caviar's penchant for hip-hop. If the nation's clubs and pools weren't shut down due to the impact of COVID-19, the single would be an absolute weapon, and one of those "run to the DJ" tracks that must be ID'ed among the music-induced madness it created.

You can listen to "Stacks On My Feet" in full below.

Perhaps best known for their global smash "What's Up Danger," a collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Blackway that appeared on the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Black Caviar are no one-trick pony.

They have released a litany of wildly popular originals and reworks over the course of the last few years on their way to emerging as one of the most in-demand collaborators and remixers in dance music today, being commissioned for official remixes for Lizzo, R3hab, Louis The Child, and Dillon Francis, among others, who tapped the pair for an electrifying remix of "DFR" from his Magic Is Real mixtape. Black Caviar were also called upon to return to the feature film world when they remixed the Charlie's Angels theme, which was released on Republic Records and appeared in the iconic film franchise's 2019 reboot.

FOLLOW BLACK CAVIAR:

Facebook: facebook.com/realblackcaviar

Twitter: twitter.com/realblackcaviar

Instagram: instagram.com/realblackcaviar

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YAjmjy