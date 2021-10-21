Black Caviar's "Thrill Seeker" Is a Seductive Slice of House Music [Premiere]

October 21, 2021
Black Caviar's "Thrill Seeker" Is a Seductive Slice of House Music

The NYC-born beatsmith teamed up with Your Favorite Garçon and Jaki Nelson for the sultry single.
Black Caviar has unveiled his latest electronic music masterstroke, a steamy tech house tune called "Thrill Seeker." 

A sultry stunner, the track is akin to chocolate strawberries and satin sheets. It's a come-hither dance anthem that oozes with seductive sound design and sexy French influences, harkening back to the yé-yé movement of the 60s.

The NYC-born beatsmith teamed up with prolific singer-songwriter Jaki Nelson and blossoming tech house producer Your Favorite Garçon for "Thrill Seeker." Nelson's work is stellar here, delivering a coquettish topline atop a bouncy four-on-the-floor beat that sounds like it could be played at a disco club in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"Thrill Seeker" is just par for the course for Black Caviar, whose infectiously quirky house anthems have taken the dance music world by storm. He's proven himself outside the confines of the genre as well, blending hip-hop and New Orleans bounce to concoct a sound all his own. His 2018 single "Whats Up Danger," a collab with Blackway, landed on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack and has since eclipsed a staggering 100 million streams on Spotify.

Take a listen to "Thrill Seeker" below exclusively via EDM.com before it hits streaming platforms tomorrow, October 22nd.

