Black Coffee Teams Up With Pharrell Williams and Jozzy for Emotive Single "10 Missed Calls"

"10 Missed Calls" serves as the fifth single from Black Coffee's upcoming album.
Pitchfork

Since 2018, Black Coffee has been preparing fans for his latest album Subconsciously. The releases from the album so far have been star-studded, including works with MsakiUsher, Sabrina Claudio, and Celeste. Today he has returned with the fifth single from the album, "10 Missed Calls," featuring Pharrell Williams and Jozzy.

"10 Missed Calls" continues upon the laid-back path each track from Subconsciously has taken so far. The emotive lyrics evoke feelings of disappointment and uncertainty, as Pharrell and Jozzy's voices chime back and forth throughout the duration of the tune. Their vocal additions are supported by subtle piano chords, soft percussion, and minimal synths. 

"10 Missed Calls" addresses Black Coffee's artistry as a whole, as the superstar South African producer has once again crafted a stunning, elegant single that speaks for itself. His forthcoming album Subconsciously is set to release on February 5th, 2021 via Ultra

Listen to "10 Missed Calls" below.

